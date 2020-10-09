Reality can launch Q2 series smartphones on 13 October. There are still a few days left for the launch of this series, but in the meantime the design of the Realme Q2 Pro smartphone of this series has been shown by the company. The company’s Vice President Xu Qi presented the design of this upcoming phone to the users. The design of the phone looks quite luxurious. Special white leather finish has been used on its back panel. Along with this, the company’s tagline ‘Dare To Leap’ can also be seen on the back panel.This phone looks quite premium due to the white leather finish. According to the company, special ‘high-end plane leather technology’ has been used to give this phone such a great look. The company first shared the design of this phone on Weibo.

Great chance to buy Realme Narzo 10A smartphone, sale at 2 pm

Quad rear camera setup in phone

Four cameras are provided in the rear panel of the phone. All cameras are fitted in rectangular modules. The fingerprint sensor is not visible anywhere on the back panel. In such a situation, it is expected that this phone will come with a side mounted or in-display fingerprint sensor. This phone can come with an AMOLED display.

Good news of Motorola G8 Power Lite users, Android 10 update received after a long wait

These features are in Reality Q2

There is no information about the features of Reality Q2 Pro at the moment. At the same time, if talking about Reality Q2, according to the TENAA listing, it has an octa-core processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The phone has a 6.43 inch full HD + AMOLED display. For photography, you will get a quad camera setup in this phone. It has an 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras with a 48 megapixel primary lens. The phone has a 4200mAh battery which supports 65 Watt fast charging.

See full specifications