Realme can unveil its new smartphone next month. A media report has told that the new phone of the company’s Realme Q series will be launched on October 13. Referring to a Chinese tipster, the report claimed that the Realme Q series phone will come with 5G connectivity. It has also been revealed to have features like OLED display, under display fingerprint sensor and 65 watt fast charging support.Gizmochina reports quoting Digital Chat Nation tipster on Weibo has been reported to launch the Realme Q series phones on October 13. Tipster’s post shows that the smartphone will come with 5G, under-display fingerprint sensor, OLED display and 65 watt fast charging support. Reality has not yet made any announcement about the phone. However, an executive of the company has already hinted at launching a smartphone in October.

Last week, Realme’s Vice President Shoe Key Chase claimed that a new phone with Realme UI 2.0 will be launched in October. Two phones with model numbers RMX2117 and RMX2173 were spotted on China’s certification website TENAA. This listing claimed that the phone with the RMX2117 model number would be launched under the Realme Q series.

Possible specifications

The upcoming Reality Q series may have a 6.43 inch Full HD + AMOLED display. The aspect ratio of the screen will be 20: 9. Under-display fingerprint sensor can be given in the phone. The handset can have 6 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage with a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. In the Reality Q series, a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel rear camera can be given. A 16-megapixel selfie camera can be given on the front of the phone. The phone will have a dual-cell battery that will come with 65 watts fast charging. The phone can come with Realme UI 2.0.