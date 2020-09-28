Reality is working on a new Q series of its own. It is expected that it will be launched on 13 October. According to Gizmochina, the Realme Q Series will debut with features such as 5G connectivity, OLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor and 65W fast charging support.

A new report on China’s certification website TENAA looked at two new Realme phones sporting model numbers RMX2173 and Realme RMX2117. The company is expected to launch the phone as Realme Q. It is believed that Reality Q2 will come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + display and 20: 9 aspect ratio. It is being said that the phone will get an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is said to come with 65W fast charging support. The phone has a 2.4GHz octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. Other expected features of the phone also include a quad rear camera (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel). The phone is also expected to have a 16-megapixel front camera.