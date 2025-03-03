Do you want a good mobile at a price that does not scratch your pocket? Today, the telephone market is led by Apple and Samsung, but we all know that these manufacturers offer smartphones high -end at prices that are unattainable for the majority of the population. However, with the arrival of Chinese brands, there are those who are willing to buy a mid -range mobile.

Realme It is a clear example of this with your New Pro Series 14devices that were released for the first time in December last year and that, in mid -February, we could know their official prices. However, taking advantage of the technological fair framework Mobile World Congress 2025the company has made the rest of its specifications official.

20bits has had the opportunity to test both the pro 14 and the pro+ model and, in this ReviewI’m going to tell you what both mobiles have seemed to me.

Technical file



Realme 14 pro

Display: Curved AMOLED screen with 6.77 inches, 1080p, 120Hz, 4500 Nits, Schott Xensation® X-α Glass and Resolution 2392 × 1080.

Chipset: MediaTak Dimensity 7300-Energy.

Operating System: Realme UI 6.0 Based on Android 15.

Chambers: 50 megapixel main chamber with a Sony IMX882 OIS 1/2 ” sensor, accompanied by a 2 megapixel monochromatic chamber. 16 megapixel front camera.

Battery: 6000Mah Titan Battery with a 45W load.

Certifications: IP69, P68 and P66.

Colors: Pearl White and Suede Gray.

Others: 5G, GSM, WCDMA, LTE TDD, WIFI 6, 360º NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Nano Sim, Esim.

Price: from 429.99 euros.

Realme 14 pro+

Screen: Quadruple curved AMOLED screen without 6.83 -inch bezels, 1.5K, resolution 2800×1272, 120 Hz, 1500 Nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

Operating System: Realme UI 6.0 Based on Android 15.

Chambers: Sony IMX896 OIS Main Chamber of 50 megapixels matched with the periscopic teleobjective Sony IMX882 of 1/2 “, which allows a 120x superzoom; also, it has a high angle altra of 8 megapixels. The frontal camera offers 32 megapixels with automatic approach.

Battery: 6000Mah Titan Battery with a load of 80W.

Certifications: IP69, IP68 and IP66.

Colors: Pearl White and Suede Gray.

Others: GSM, WCDMA, LTE FDD, 5G NR, WIFI 6, 360º NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Nano Sim, Esim.

Price: from 529.99 euros.

Design

If we start with Realme 14 pro I have tried the model with the Pearl White finish.

This phone presents the Pioneer color change technology sensitive to fíowith an innovative thermochromic fusion fiber. Inspired by underwater creatures, the mobile includes advanced thermochromic pigments that react to temperature changes when they descend below 16º, therefore, the rear passes from a pearl target to a vibrant blue. In addition, the lower the temperature, the faster the transition is; taking into account that color change is also reversible.

Without a doubt, the change of color of the rear I loved it. I confess that it is the first time I see such a mobile and, honestly, I have not doubted a single second to try it under exterior cold conditions and putting it in the freezer.

See how it changes color is quite impressivetherefore, I recognize that this aspect is the one that has most caught my design.

Realme 14 pro. 20bits

Realme 14 pro with color change. 20bits

On the other hand, in regards to Realme 14 pro+ I have had the opportunity to try the elegant Suede Gray model.

I liked the design of this mobile vegan suede leather finishbeing of biological origin. In case you did not know, this innovative material provides a Very nice touchIn addition, it includes an additional fleece layer that improves its resistance so that the phone Do not slip from the hand.

I recognize that it gave me some fear that the rear of the smartphone It will be stained with dirt or dust, but, surprisingly, thanks to the vegan suede leather, the device Stay clean and dust free. However, if you want to be cautious, Realme 14 pro+ includes a case in the box, although, in my view, you miss all the ‘experience’ of enjoying the non -slip.

Realme 14 pro +. 20bits





Performance and autonomy



Realme 14 pro It has the chip MediaTak Dimensity 7300-Energy and the operating system Realme UI 6.0 Based on Android 15while Realme 14 pro+ Equipate the chip Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and the operating system Realme UI 6.0 Based on Android 15. In this device, I would like to mention that the customization layer offered by this manufacturer has always liked, since the interface is quite intuitive thanks to its distribution.

On the other hand, the base mobile has a battery of 6,000 mAh —Hecha to last up to almost two days, “in addition, you have a 45W loadso it takes a little more than an hour to charge 100%. However, the most pro maintains the same battery as 6,000 mAhalthough it has a fast charging of 80w To load the device 100% in less than 45 minutes.





Cameras

In broad strokes, Realme 14 pro It equips a 50 megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 OIS 1/2 “sensor, accompanied by a 2 megapixel monochromatic camera. Likewise, it incorporates a 16 megapixel front camera.

He SONY IMX882 OIS sensor It offers clear images with any brightness, particularly highlighting in the optimization of night photography to result Negid images. Also, I would like to mention that, thanks to its advanced algorithm, the mobile effectively manages brightness to improve the purity of the result.

On the other hand, the system of Triple flash magicglow has surprised me for goodsince it provides a good filling of light – even in the most complicated conditions. Its incorporated technology allows you to adjust the color temperature automatically or manually, with five adjustable brightness levels and a super brightness mode for high intensity situations, triple flash magicglow flash It offers quite clarity.

Before moving on to the Pro+model, I would not like to forget the AI ​​Ultra Clarity 2.0 function, being a tool that improves blurred images through the use of artificial intelligence.

Photograph taken with the front camera of Realme 14 Pro. 20bits

Photograph taken with the portrait of Realme 14 Pro. 20bits

Before deepening each element of the cameras of the Realme 14 pro+ It is important to indicate that this model has a Sony IMX896 OIS main camera of 50 megapixels matched with the periscopic teleobjective Sony IMX882 of 1/2 “, which allows a 120x superzoom to capture distant details. At the same time as its front camera offers 32 megapixels with automatic approach.

Once its characteristics have been mentioned, we begin to enter each of the sensors. To begin with, said smartphone incorporates a main lens equipped with the SONY IMX896 OIS sensor 50 megapixels; It has a periscopic camera lens that uses the IMX882 1/2 “sensor; it has a Ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels; and offers a 3X optical zoom for detailed shots, a good 6x zoom to capture details and a 120x zoom that has not finished convincing me – In my opinion, the results of the image have enough grain and are not totally clear, in addition, in my case, the zoom did not allow me to capture what I wanted because it was’ frozen.

On the other hand, Realme 14 pro+ includes the AI ​​Hyperraw algorithm for rebuild lights and shadowsuse subtle light transitions and reduce the noise of the results. Therefore, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence, said smartphone offers clearer images and with a improved brightness.

Also, like the pro model, Realme 14 pro+ introduces the Flash Triple Magicglow With four adjustable brightness levels and a super brightness mode for high -density situations, at the same time that it reduces the blurred of the photographs and allows to capture moving objects without them being distorted.

Photograph taken with the main sensor of Realme 14 pro+. 20bits

Photograph taken with the wide angle of Realme 14 pro+. 20bits

Photograph taken with the Realme 14 pro+street mode. 20bits

Photograph taken with the Zoom 6x Realme 14 pro+. 20bits

Photograph taken with the Zoom 50x of Realme 14 pro+. Realme

Photography taken with the Realme 14 pro+night mode. 20bits

Photography taken with the Realme 14 pro+night mode. 20bits

Prices

The new 14 pro series is a mid -range.

If you are thinking of changing mobile and do not have a tight budget, I recommend these new terminals. The reason? They offer good cameras, the battery is infinite, the integration of artificial intelligence into the cameras is a real pass and has a good performance for daily use. These are your prices:

Realme 14 Pro (8+256GB): 429.99 euros.

Realme 14 Pro (12+512GB): 479.99 euros.

Realme 14 Pro+ (12+ 512GB): 579.99 euros.





Personal assessment of 20bits



THE BEST

The Pearl White model has conquered me, without any doubt. It is a past to see how the mobile can change color, it looks like magic.



I liked the functions of the camera.

The value for money is quite in accordance.



The autonomy is made to endure almost two days, although if you use it at full performance, it can last a little more than one day.





WORST Zoom 120x does not finish convincing. The results are not clear, in my opinion.



