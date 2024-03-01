Realme has launched the new economical smartphone: the realme Note 50. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery which ensures long autonomy, a capacity which translates into prolonged use without the need for frequent recharging. The dynamic RAM technology allows you to reach up to 8 GB, ensuring smooth navigation and speed in running applications. Furthermore, the device comes with IP54 protection, making it resistant to water and dust. realme founder and CEO Sky Li highlighted the importance of the Note series not only as a means to introduce new products and gain market share, but also as a response to contemporary challenges and as an investment into the future. realme's philosophy is based on the belief that technology must be innovative but, above all, accessible to all.

From a performance point of view, the realme Note 50 uses a UNISOC T612 octa-core processor in combination with up to 8GB dynamic RAM and up to 128GB ROM, expandable up to 2TB. On the design front, the realme Note 50 stands out for its elegance and lightness, offering a choice between sky blue and midnight black colors. Its thickness of just 7.99mm and weight of 186g make it one of the thinnest and lightest smartphones in its category. The 6.74-inch display guarantees excellent outdoor visibility thanks to a maximum brightness of 560nits and a refresh rate of 90Hz. One of the most interesting innovations is the Mini Capsule, designed to improve the user's interaction with the device, showing essential data such as charging status and step count. The smartphone will be available in Italy in the 4+128GB variant at a promotional launch price of 99.99 euros, starting from March 1st, compared to the suggested price of 119.99 euros.