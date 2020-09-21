Today, Realme has launched its Reality Narjo 20 Series in India. Three phones have been launched in this series – Realme Nazro 20, Realme Nazro 20A and Realme Nazro 20pro. The company launched all three smartphones through a live event, which was streamed live on the company’s YouTube. During the launch, information about the specifications including the price of all the three smartphones has also been shared.

Realme Nazro 20

The most important thing about Realme Nazro 20 is that it has a 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with the Helio G85 Gaming Processor. This is good for game-playing users. The smartphone can be purchased within two variants The phone’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 10,499. At the same time, the phone’s 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage costs Rs 11,499. The smartphone has a triple rear camera. The phone comes with a fast charging speed of 18 watts. The phone comes in two color options, Victory Blue and Glory Silver.

Realme Nazro 20A

Realme Nazro 20 6.5 inch display has been given. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 665 Processor. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery. The phone also has a triple rear camera. You can buy the phone in two variants. The phone’s 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 8,499 and the phone’s 4 GB + 64 GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 9,499. The smartphone comes in two color options – Victory Blue and Glory Silver.

Also read- io, Airtel, Vi users do this best recharge before tariff becomes expensive, will get unlimited calling and 740 GB data

Realme Nazro 20Pro

The most important thing about Realme Nazro 20Pro is that it has the fastest 65 watt charging speed in India. The phone comes with Helio G95 Gaming Processor and the phone also has a 90Hz ultra smooth display. Talking about the phone’s camera, the smartphone comes with a quad camera setup which includes a 119 ° wide angle lens, 48-megapixel primary sensor, black and white portrait lens, and macro lens. The smartphone will be available in two variants. The phone’s 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage will cost Rs 14,999. At the same time, the phone’s 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in two color options White Knight and Black Ninja.