Few days back, Reality has launched Reality Narjo 20 series and today Reality Narjo 20 of this series is going to be available for sale. The sale of Realme Narzo 20 is going on September 28 from 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com. It will also be available at select offline retail outlets in West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Realme Nazro 20

The most important thing about Realme Nazro 20 is that it has a 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with the Helio G85 Gaming Processor. This is good for game-playing users. The smartphone can be purchased within two variants The phone’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 10,499. At the same time, the phone’s 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage costs Rs 11,499. The smartphone has a triple rear camera. The phone comes with a fast charging speed of 18 watts. The phone comes in two color options, Victory Blue and Glory Silver. Realme launched Realme Narzo 20 with Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20A.