The Realme Narzo 20 series will be launched in India on 21 September (tomorrow). Under the series, the company will launch three smartphones Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, and Realme Narzo 20. These three phones can come with Android 11 based Reality UI 2.0. Many types of reports have come out regarding the specifications and price of the phone. The launch of the phone will begin at 12.30 pm, which can be seen live on the company’s social media platforms.The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of Reality Narzo 20A can be priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be priced at Rs 9,999. Similarly, the price of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Reality Narzo 20 can be Rs. 12,999 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be priced at Rs. 14,999. At the same time, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the third smartphone Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone can be priced at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be priced at Rs 19,999.

Realme Narzo 20A’s possible specifications

According to reports, a 6.5-inch HD + display can be found in Reality Narzo 20A, which will have a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. Gorilla Glass will be provided for display protection. The phone can get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 5,000mAh battery, which will support 10 W charging. For photography, it can get 12MP + 12MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

New Samsung Galaxy F smartphone series coming, camera will be the specialty

Realme Narzo 20 Possible Specifications

A 6.5-inch HD + display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution can be found in Reality Narzo 20. The phone can get a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone’s battery will support 18 W fast charging. For photography, it can get a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera.

IPhone 12 price will be higher than last year, know the reason

Realme Narzo 20 Pro potential specifications

It will be the most powerful smartphone among the three. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone will get a 6.5-inch full HD + display, whose refresh rate is 90Hz. 4, in the phone. A battery of 00mAh will be available, which will support 65W fast charging. The 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup will also be given in the Pro model. For selfie, it can get a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

See full specifications