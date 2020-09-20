Tech company Realme is going to launch its Reality Narjo 20 Series in India. It will be offered on Flipkart tomorrow at 12 noon. Three phones will be launched in this series, which include Narzo 20 Pro as well as Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. In the last few days, Reality has also done some good in its C series

The 91mobiles website states that the price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro was accidentally leaked from Flipkart. It has been said that the smartphone will be launched in India for Rs 16,999. Please tell that after sharing the details, the information was removed from the website. Officially, the company has not shared any information related to the price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro. For all the information, you will have to wait for the launch of this series on 21 September.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

The leaked information has revealed that Realme Narzo 20 Pro will come with 65 Watt fast charging support. Earlier, the company launched Realme 7 Pro, in which 65 watt fast charging speed was given. It has been reported that MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Centric Chipset will be found in the phone. Which will give users a great gaming experience. It has also been reported that Realme Narzo 20A will be the company’s low-budget smartphone. The Narzo 20A is being called the ‘best in segment battery’ smartphone.