Tech company Realme is going to introduce its Narzo 20 series in the Indian market. The series includes Narzo 20 Pro as well as Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. The company has already clarified that this series will be made available for sale on Flipkart. The company is going to bring this series to India on 21 September. All three smartphones are listed on Flipkart where some features of these smartphones have been revealed.

The 91mobiles website states that the price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro was accidentally leaked from Flipkart. It has been said that the smartphone will be launched in India for Rs 16,999. Please tell that after sharing the details, the information was removed from the website. Officially, the company has not shared any information related to the price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro. For all the information, you will have to wait for the launch of this series on 21 September.

The leaked information has revealed that Realme Narzo 20 Pro will come with 65 Watt fast charging support. Earlier, the company launched Realme 7 Pro, in which 65 watt fast charging speed was given. It has been reported that MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Centric Chipset will be found in the phone. Which will give users a great gaming experience. It has also been reported that Realme Narzo 20A will be the company’s low-budget smartphone. The Narzo 20A is being called the ‘best in segment battery’ smartphone.