Reality is about to launch its new smartphone series Realme Narzo 20 today. Under this series, three smartphones – Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 A and Realme Narzo 20 will be launched. The company showcased the series earlier this month and at IFA Berlin 2020.The launch event will begin at 12:30 pm. This will be a virtual event. The company will also do live streaming of this launch event. Live streaming can be seen on Realme’s official Twitter handle, Facebook account and YouTube channel. You can also watch this launch event by clicking on the video link given here.

This feature can be found in Reality Narjo 20 Pro

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently gave information about the specifications and features of this series by tweeting. According to Tipster, a 6.5-inch Full HD + display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution can be given in the Narjo 20 Pro. This display will come with a screen to body ratio of 90.5 percent and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone can come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

Talking about the processor, the company can offer MediaTek Helio G95 SoC processor in the Narjo 20 Pro. It is expected to get quad rear camera setup for photography. It can be given an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 48 megapixel primary camera, a 2 megapixel macro shooter and a two megapixel black and white portrait lens. At the same time, it is likely to get a 16 megapixel camera for selfie. To give power to the phone, it can get a 4500mAh battery with fast charging of 65 watts. The phone can come with the side fingerprint feature.

A device of the Narjo 20 Series

Reality Narjo 20 specifications

This phone can have a 6.5-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. This phone can come with MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Talking about the camera, the company can provide triple rear camera setup in this phone. It can be given an 8 megapixel ultraviolet angle lens with a 48 megapixel primary camera and a 2 megapixel macro lens. This phone can get 18 Watt fast charging and 6000mAh battery. This phone can come with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Specifications of Reality Narjo 20A

In this phone, the company can provide a 6.5-inch HD + display with Gorilla Glass Protection. This phone can come in 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB storage variants. The company can offer Qualcomm 665 SoC processor in the phone. For photography, in this phone you can get two 2 megapixel camera with 12 megapixel primary camera. For selfies, the company can offer an 8 megapixel camera in this phone. This phone can be equipped with 5000mAh battery and 10 Watt fast charging.

