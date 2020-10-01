Realme Narzo 20 Series smartphone users are very much liked. This is the reason that the company sold more than 2 lakh smartphones of this series in India within a week. The company gave information about this great response to the Reality Narjo 20 series on Twitter.Madhav Seth, CEO of Reality India, in his tweet gave information about the sale of all three smartphones from this series. It was told that in a week, more than 1,30,000 Reality Nargos 20 were purchased. At the same time, the cell of Reality Narjo 20 Pro was more than 50 thousand units and the cell of Narjo 20A was more than 51 thousand.

Watch IPL 2020 matches for less than 25 rupees, special for these users

Reality Narjo 20 Series Specifications

Reality Narjo 20A has Snapdragon 665 SoC processor with HD + display and triple rear camera setup. The phone has a 5000mAh battery. Talking about the vanilla variant, it gets the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with triple rear camera setup. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo V20 smartphone will be launched in India soon, equipped with 64MP quad camera setup

The Narjo 20 Pro is the most expensive phone in this series. It has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The phone has a 48 megapixel quad rear camera setup with a refresh rate of 90Hz. To give power to the phone, a 4500mAh battery has been given, which comes with 65 Watt Superdart charging support.

See full specifications