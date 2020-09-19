Reality is going to bring three new smartphones under the Narzo 20 Series on September 21 in India. The company will launch Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones. The specifications of these smartphones have already been revealed and now their pricing has also been revealed before launching. So let’s know which model will cost.According to the latest report, the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone will come in two variants. The phone’s 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model can be priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be priced at Rs 9,999. If you talk about the specifications, the smartphone will get a 6.5-inch HD + display, Snapdragon 665 processor and 5,000mAh battery, which will support 10W fast charging. For photography, it can get 12MP + 12MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Estimated price of Reality Narzo 20

This smartphone can get features like 6.5 inch HD + display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear camera. Talking about the price, its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be priced at Rs 12,999 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be priced at Rs 14,999.

Estimated price of Reality Narzo 20 Pro

According to the report, the price of 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Reality Narzo 20 Pro smartphone can be Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be priced at Rs 19,999. Talking about the specifications, it will get a 6.5-inch full HD + display, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera and 16MP front camera.

