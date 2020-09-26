The Narzo series launched this year by Tech Brand Realme has been a hit and recently three new devices have been added to it. After the Realme Narzo 10 lineup, the company has brought Realme Narzo 20, 20 Pro and 20A in the past. The first sale of Realme Narzo 20, which comes with a powerful battery, 48 megapixel triple camera and MediaTek processor, is on 28 September. In addition to the e-commerce website Flipkart, this smartphone can also be purchased from Realme’s online store on September 28 at 12 noon.

Price of narzo 20

The initial price of this Realme smartphone has been kept at Rs 10,499 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Apart from this, the price of other 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has been kept at Rs 11,499. Realme Narzo 20 has been launched in two color options, Victory Blue and Glory Silver. Apart from online stores, this phone can also be purchased from offline retailers.

Narzo 20 specifications

The budget smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with 1600×720 pixels resolution. For good performance, it has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage is provided in the phone. With the help of MicroSD card, the phone’s storage can be increased to 256 GB.

Talk about camera setup Triple camera module has been given on the rear panel, in addition to the 48 megapixel primary camera sensor, 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and 2 megapixel macro sensor. This phone has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support. Android 10 based Realme UI is available in the phone.