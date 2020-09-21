Reality R is going to debut its new series Realme Narzo 20 in India. In this series, three new phones will be launched by Realme – Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. The launch of the Reality Narjo 20 series will be done at a launch event at 12 noon today. This will be a virtual event that will be streamed through the company’s YouTube channel. Reality was testing its new smartphones, which indicated what to expect from smartphones.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be the most expensive phone of the series. It will be followed by Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. The company has also confirmed that the Narzo 20 will be based on Android 11 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 2.0. The Narzo 20 Pro will likely have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will also have four rear cameras. The Narzo 20 also has four rear cameras, and also has a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Narzo 20A has three rear cameras with fingerprint sensor at the back. All three phones feature a punch-hole design. Reality has not leaked any information regarding the specifications of Smartphones. But the company has tested a gaming chipset and hyperboost for the Narzo 20A. The smartphone will also support fast charging, and will come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.