Realme on Monday launched three new smartphones of its Realme Narzo 20 series in India. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro have strong features. The new smartphones are upgraded variants of the previous Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10a. These handsets were introduced at an online event. These new handsets of Reality have features like 6.5 inch FullHD + screen and big battery. Tells you everything about their price, specifications and features.Reality Narzo 20 Pro’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The first sale of the phone will be on September 25 at 12 noon at Flipkart, RealMedotcom and offline stores. A discount of up to 1000 rupees can be availed on the phone through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Apart from this, the phone can also be purchased at 6 months no-cost EMI. The handset has been launched in White Night and Black Ninja color.

The price of Reality Narzo 20’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant is 10,499, while the price of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant is Rs 11,499. The handset has been launched in Victory Blue and Glory Silver color. The first sale of the phone will be on September 28, 12 noon on Flipkart, Realme’s website and offline stores.

Reality Narzo 20A’s 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499, while 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499. The sale of the phone will be on September 30, 12 noon on Flipkart, Realme’s website and offline stores. This handset can be purchased in Victory Blue and Glory Silver color.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specifications

Reality Narzo 20 Pro has a 6.5 inch full HD + fullscreen display. The screen refresh rate is 90 Hz. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is 64 GB and 128 GB. Storage can be increased via microSD card. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor.

This phone of Reality has a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixel primary camera. There is a 16 megapixel in-display selfie camera for selfie. The phone comes with two SIMs and a microSD card slot. The handset runs on Android 10 based Reality UI. To give power to the Reality Narzo 20 Pro, a 4500mAh battery is provided which supports 65 Watt Superdart Charge.

Realme Narzo 20: Specifications

Reality Narzo 20 has a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display. This phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone has been launched in 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage with 4 GB RAM.

The phone runs on Android 10 based Reality UI. The handset comes with dual sim support. To give power to the phone, a large 6000mAh battery is provided which supports 18 Watt Type-C Quick Charge. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 48 megapixel AI primary camera. The HD selfie camera has been given at the front.

Realme Narzo 20A: Specifications

This is the most affordable handset in the Reality Narzo 20 series. This phone has a 6.5 inch minidrop fullscreen display. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone has 3 GB and 4 GB RAM option. At the same time, there are 32 GB and 64 GB options for inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

This phone of Reality has a triple rear camera setup with a 12 megapixel primary camera. The phone has an HD selfie camera. There is a 5000mAh battery to give power. Reality Narzo 20A runs on Android 10 based Reality UI. This phone supports reverse charging. The phone comes with three card slots.