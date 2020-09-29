Popular smartphone maker company Realme recently launched its Narjo 20 series. Under the series, three smartphones were launched Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A and Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Realme Narzo 20 got its first sale on Monday and has been well received by the customers. Realme said that more than 1.30 lakh units of the phone were sold in the first cell itself. Madhav Seth, CEO of Reality India, said that the company aims to reach 5 million users through the Narjo series.Reality Narjo 20 smartphone comes in two variants. The phone’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 10,499 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 11,499. The phone comes in two color options Victory Blue and Glory Silver. The sale was conducted on online shopping websites Flipkart and Realme.com.

Feature of Realme Narzo 20

Reality Narjo 20 has a 6.5-inch HD + display, which has a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It has 64 GB / 128 GB storage and MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4 GB of RAM. Storage can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card. The phone has a 6000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. The phone works on Android 10 based Reality UI.

The phone has a triple rear camera for photography. The rear camera has a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. An 8 megapixel front camera has been given for selfie. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

See full specifications