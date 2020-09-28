| General
|Release date
|2019 September
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touch
|Body type
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Dimensions (MM)
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm (6.28 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight (grams)
|190.5 g (6.74 oz)
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Removable battery
|Non removable
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 18W
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Electric Blue, Thunder Black
| Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38,40, 41
| Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.35 inches, 99.6 cm2 (~ 81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 pixels (~ 268 ppi density)
|Protection
|NA
| Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Stand-by
|Dual SIM and Dual Standby
| Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie), Funtouch 9.1
|The processor
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
| Memory
|RAM
|3GB
|Internal storage
|32 / 64GB
|Card slot type
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Expandable storage
|NA
| The camera
|Rear camera
|13MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Front camera
|8MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|1080p @ 30fps
| The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
| network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
| Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted)
|Compass / magnometer
|compass
|Proximity sensor
|Proximity sensor
|Accelerometer
|Accelerometer
.
