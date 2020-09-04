Realme has launched its electric toothbrush Realme M1 Sonic in India. This electric toothbrush, which comes at a price of Rs 1,999, offers up to 90 days of battery life. Its sale will start on September 10 from 12 noon. Realme M1 Sonic toothbrushes launched in Blue and White color options can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme’s official website.This Reality toothbrush comes with high-frequency sonic motor, antibacterial bristles. The electric toothbrush with a battery life of 90 days vibrates 34 thousand times in a minute so that teeth can be cleaned properly. This toothbrush is of a very compact design and when used, it gives less than 60dB sound.

The toothbrush has four cleaning modes. It has soft for sensitive teeth, clean for daily use, white for deep cleaning and polish mode for shiny teeth. This toothbrush has a curved body and friction coating which makes it quite comfortable and non-slippery to hold in hands.

Reality Electric Toothbrush

The bristles given in a toothbrush come with a blue indicator. Users can also change its brush head when the color of these bristles with blue indicator is fed. Reality has kept its electric toothbrush metal-free so that the user does not have any type of oral injury.

This electric toothbrush, which comes with wireless charging support, has an 800mAh battery. It takes about 4.5 hours to charge. The company says that this toothbrush can be used for two days by charging only 5 minutes.