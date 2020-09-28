Realme SLED 4K Smart TV has been showcased. It has also become the first company in the world to showcase TV with this technology. With this, the company wants to strengthen its hold in the smart TV segment.

SLED technology is a better alternative to the current quantum dot based display (QLED) technology. SLED panels use another type of backlight. This backlight is white in the common LCD panel. The new technology uses red, green and blue LEDs in the backlight. It forms a triplet because it has a liquid crystal layer with polarizers.

Certified the panel

The TV that Reality showcased is a 55-inch smart TV. NTSC delivers 108 percent coverage of the color spectrum. However, it is being told that this panel comes with a controlled bluelight. This panel has been certified by TUV Rheinland. The company has claimed that SLED technology will handle the blue light better than QLED. The company is looking to compete with companies like Samsung and OnePlus that have already launched QLED TVs in the Indian market with the help of this new and advanced technology.