Realme has launched several big bang smartphones in India this year. Now the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme Company is bringing its Realme X7 series to India. Madhav Seth, CEO of Reality Idea has indicated to launch Reality X7 and Reality X7 Pro. Let us know that the company has already launched a device with 5G connectivity in China. In this series 65 watt charger and AMOLED panels were given.

On Twitter, Madhav Shet has confirmed that the devices in this series are coming to India. These will be given the MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Realme X7 introduced in China, the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is 1,799 Chinese yuan (about 19,400 rupees). Its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is available for 2,399 Chinese yuan (about 25,600 rupees). At the same time, the 6GB + 128GB variant of Reali X7 Pro is priced at 2,199 Chinese Yuan (about Rs 23,400), 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at 2,499 Chinese Yuan (about Rs 26,000) and 8GB + 256GB model is priced at 3,199 Chinese Yuan. (About Rs. 34,300) has been fixed.

Reality X7 specification

It has a 6.4-inch full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display. This phone is the Mali G57 GPU for MediaTek Dimension 800U processor and graphics. Talking about camera setup, there is a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the main camera is 64 megapixels and the battery is given 4300 mAh.

Specification of Reality X7 Pro

This Realme phone has a 6.55 inch Full HD + AMOLED display and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ processor and 8 GB RAM. Also, it has 256 GB internal storage. This phone has a 4500 mAh battery.