Realme is a brand of devices that we have told you about for example here and that in recent times has had the opportunity to make itself known and in case you don’t know it certainly boasts a distinctive trait compared to many of its competitors: fast charging that outperforms all the competition . And as if the current speed wasn’t enough, the new device will still break all “records”!

Realme, the 240W fast charge arrives

realme it can certainly boast a fast recharge as seen before, certainly ahead of all the other competitors in the sector. Suffice it to say that its Ultra Dart Fast Charging technology has allowed the GT Neo 3 device to reach a 100% full charge in just 20 minutescertainly a record time.

Yet the company has no intention of stopping there and a few days ago confirmed the arrival of 240W fast charging, the fastest ever recorded so far by Type-C standards. This fast charging will also bring with it a number of not bad innovations:

Innovative 240W charging architecture, safe, low voltage and with extremely high power conversion efficiency (98.7%).

The world’s first 12A charging cable.

The world’s first 240W dual GaN charging solution.

In short, a not bad step forward that we can’t wait to try firsthand. Obviously We will keep you updated on any news!