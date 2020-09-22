Keeping in mind the youngsters, the smartphone brand Realme launched three smartphones Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20A in India under its Narzo series on Monday. The specialty of these smartphones is that they have been equipped with the latest processor, fast charging and large battery.

This series also has the Narjo 20 Pro, which uses powerful 65 W charging technology, while the Narjo 20 has gaming hardware. Similarly, the cheaper Narjo 20A has also been launched under this series.

Narzo 20 pro

The Narjo 20 Pro with 6.5 inch screen has a Mediatek Helio G95 processor and has a 48 MP AI quad camera setup, 90 Hz smooth display and a 4500 mAh battery. This phone is in 6 GB-64 GB and 8 GB-128 GB variants and they are priced at Rs 14,999 and 16,999 respectively. This phone will be available for sale from 25 September.

Narzo 20

Similarly, the Narjo 20 has a Mediatek Helio G95 processor and uses a 48MP AI triple camera setup and 18W quick charging technology. The phone comes in 4GB-64GB and 4GB-128GB variants and is priced at 10,999 and 11,999 respectively. Are Rs. This phone will be available for sale from 28 September.

Narzo 20A

The cheapest Narjo 20A of this series has a Snapdragon 665 processor and also has a 5000 mAh battery. It also has a 12 MP Triple AI camera. This phone is in 3 GB-32 GB and 4 GB-64 GB variants and they are priced at Rs 8499 and 9499 respectively. This phone will be available for sale from 30 September.

Vivo U10 will compete

These smartphones of Realme Narzo can compete with Vivo U10. It offers 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage, and the price of this variant is 8,990 rupees. This phone has a 6.35 inch HD + display. For photography, it has a 13MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the rear, while it has an 8MP front camera for selfie. For performance, this phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor. The special thing is that it has a 5000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

WhatsApp to get multi device login feature, know how it will work

Google Pay Visa shook hands, users will be able to pay without swiping on card based payment