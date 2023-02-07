realme it is a brand that you will probably know as for some years now it has managed to make a name for itself in the field of mobile telephony and beyond! Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you specifically about smartphones which are obviously always at the center of the limelight, but rather about an incredible step forward for the company!

Realme and fast charging: new step forward!

Realme is one of the companies that most focuses on fast charging. For years we have witnessed incredible steps forward and today an insider named OnLeaks wanted to excite us: in fact, the Realme GT3 sales package would have appeared and an inscription on the box indicates with certainty fast charging up to 240W.

Obviously this is not official information so we can’t be sure, but the source is quite reliable and if it turns out to be 100% certain, this news would be sensational as it would indicate a fast charge that reaches sensational speeds. In any case, we will keep you updated on this and other future news regarding the world of the company and beyond, as for better or for worse the world of smartphones is constantly growing and despite the years continuing to pass, it never stops. never surprise us!