Realme GT3 240W is the latest yet unreleased device from Realme, a company that in recent years has had the opportunity to establish itself a lot on the competition in the mobile device market thanks to high-performance and well-made smartphones. Today we are here to tell you in detail about the most enticing feature of this new phone: super fast charging!

Realme GT3 240W: how long will it take to recharge it?

As you may know, realme will bring its new Realme GT3 to the MWC in Barcelona on February 28 at 16:00. And while waiting for this interesting event, the company has decided to dedicate a short video showing the most interesting and inviting feature of this new smartphone with enormous promises: the 240W SuperVOOC recharge.

That’s the fastest top-up ever achieved on a mobile device to date, and we can’t help but wonder: concretely how long will it take to recharge this Realme GT3? The answer came:

20% cooldown: 80 seconds

50% charge: 4 minutes

100% recharge: 9 minutes and 30 seconds

In short, to get a full recharge of its 4600mAh battery it will take less than 10 minutes, a truly not indifferent record that leaves everyone amazed. Below we also leave you a brief overall technical sheet and at the end of the article you will find the video in question: