Realme GT3 240W is the latest yet unreleased device from Realme, a company that in recent years has had the opportunity to establish itself a lot on the competition in the mobile device market thanks to high-performance and well-made smartphones. Today we are here to tell you in detail about the most enticing feature of this new phone: super fast charging!
Realme GT3 240W: how long will it take to recharge it?
As you may know, realme will bring its new Realme GT3 to the MWC in Barcelona on February 28 at 16:00. And while waiting for this interesting event, the company has decided to dedicate a short video showing the most interesting and inviting feature of this new smartphone with enormous promises: the 240W SuperVOOC recharge.
That’s the fastest top-up ever achieved on a mobile device to date, and we can’t help but wonder: concretely how long will it take to recharge this Realme GT3? The answer came:
- 20% cooldown: 80 seconds
- 50% charge: 4 minutes
- 100% recharge: 9 minutes and 30 seconds
In short, to get a full recharge of its 4600mAh battery it will take less than 10 minutes, a truly not indifferent record that leaves everyone amazed. Below we also leave you a brief overall technical sheet and at the end of the article you will find the video in question:
- display: 6.74″ 2772×1240, 144Hz refresh rate
- mobile platform: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- memory: up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB internal
- connectivity: 5G
- cameras: front 16MP, rear 50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra wide) + 2MP
- os: Android 13
- drums: 4,600mAh with 240W SuperVOOC charging
- dimensions and weight: 163.85×75.75×8.9mm for 199g
