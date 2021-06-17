In 2020 Realme was the fastest growing mobile company, with a year-on-year growth of 65%, based on statistics from analytics firm Counterpoint. The Chinese brand was born with the dream of making phones with good specifications at an attractive price. Her latest bet, presented in Europe on Tuesday, puts her one step closer to her goal. Its new flagship, the Realme GT, shares some specs with smartphones high-end that double the price. The terminal, available from 449 euros, incorporates Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date and a remarkable fast charge. However, some users may miss a more ambitious camera system.

Realme belongs to the BBK group, like other manufacturers such as Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus. In the first quarter of 2021 it was the seventh brand that sold the most terminals in the world, behind Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei. EL PAÍS has tested the Realme GT for a few days. Without a cover, the terminal that this newspaper has tested is quite striking and is quite different from those of the competition.

Its rear is vegan skin amarilla and has a rectangular camera module that protrudes slightly. From this module comes a black reflective strip that runs from top to bottom of the device. In addition to this version, Realme will launch another one in blue. The terminal weighs 186 grams and is quite comfortable in hand. It does not slip and one of the advantages of the back being made of leather is that fingerprints do not remain marked. Even so, it will be necessary to see if with time it gets dirty or not more than a smartphone traditional.

The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch super AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is the number of times the screen is refreshed per second. The higher it is, the better and smoother the experience. But it also consumes more battery. The user can choose that the mobile adapts the rate according to the use that is given at all times. You can also choose directly for the refresh rate to be 60 Hz or 120 Hz. When choosing the latter option, the following warning pops up on the mobile: “Some applications only support a 60 Hz refresh rate due to compatibility problems ”. Even so, with 120 Hz, the experience is very fluid in almost all cases.

In the photographic section, the Realme GT limps a bit and cannot compete with some of the smartphones more powerful on the market such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Samsung S21 Ultra or the OPPO Find X3 Pro. In addition to a 16-megapixel front camera, the mobile has three rear sensors: a main 64-megapixel one, another ultra-wide angle of eight megapixels and a two megapixel macro.

In general, the results are good and realistic during the day. The camera suffers a bit more at night or in low light conditions. It is there when more noise appears in the captures and a greater level of detail and sharpness is needed when zooming in with the magnifying glass. As is usual in Chinese mobiles, the realme GT includes a beauty mode that uses artificial intelligence and, basically, allows you to change the appearance of the face. By making a selfie, It allows from smoothing the skin to refining the face, enlarging the eyes or reducing the nose.

Qualcomm’s most powerful processor

The smartphone It is compatible with 5G networks and carries Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for the high-end: the Snapdragon 888. This chip is also incorporated by other terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the OnePlus 9 or the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The mobile is available in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and another with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Its battery is 4,500 mAh and has a fast charge of 65W. With normal use of the terminal, it reaches the entire day without problem. The charger, which is included in the box, serves to fill the battery completely in less than an hour. Unlike most of the high-end phones on the market, the Realme GT includes a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

