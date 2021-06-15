We talked about it some time ago, when the presentation in China was upon us, but now the Realme GT 5G it also arrives in the rest of the world and here in Italy, with its top-of-the-range features and a super affordable launch price.

Before talking about the very interesting launch offer, let’s recap the main features of this smartphone, starting from the heart of the device, or the processor Snapdragon 888 with 5G modem, which together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage memory allows the new Realme to be very responsive and fast in any operation.

The display is also very responsive, a AMOLED at 120 Hz which features a touch sampling rate of 360Hz to ensure high accuracy. Watching multimedia content on the screen will be a pleasure, also thanks to the two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, which allow you to have an immersive audio experience.

The battery is 4500 mAh and supports 65W SuperDart charging, a technology that can guarantee a charge from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes, moreover, only 3 minutes of charging are enough to obtain an autonomy of 51 minutes, essential in moments in an emergency or when you are really in a hurry during the day.

As for the main camera we find 3 lenses, the main 64 MP with Sony IMX682 sensor, then there is an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of 119 °, and finally a macro lens with a focus distance of 4 cm.

Realme GT 5G: Super price at launch

It is therefore a device that does not compromise when it comes to performance, but it does not end there, because the price is also really interesting. There are two models available, the one with coloring Dashing Blue, which has 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage, and the one with coloring Racing Yellow, with a more aggressive look and with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory. For the price we talk about € 449 for the first version and € 599 for the more powerful one, but thanks to the launch promotion, the prices will be as follows:

Realme GT 5G Dashing Blue 8GB + 128GB at 399 €

Realme GT 5G Racing Yellow 12GB + 256GB for € 499

Therefore super interesting prices that will be available on the Realme store on June 21st and 22nd, after which you return to the standard price.