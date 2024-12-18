Realme belongs to the Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics. It was born as a subdivision, but soon achieved a place as a brand in its own right. Today it has become an industry benchmark for young users looking for a smartphone Powerful, durable and affordable.

Although its devices are known for their mid-range and entry-level ranges, Realme also has top-of-the-range devices that carry the ‘GT Pro’ badge in their names. These models, unlike their brothers, are noticeably more robust and have the most advanced specifications of the year in which they are launched, without losing that “eccentric” spirit. The most recent of them is the Realme GT 7 Pro.

This is the Realme GT 7 Pro on a day-to-day basis. Jorge Garay/WIRED in Spanish

Over the past few weeks we have tested the Realme GT 7 Pro as a daily use device. It is the first phone on the market to have the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipa coveted microprocessor originally designed by Qualcomm for laptop computers. This is the new platform that we will see in all phones that aspire to compete for first place in power, gaming experience and multimodal artificial intelligence processing.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is a great device in every sense. Jorge Garay/WIRED in Spanish

The essentials of the Realme GT 7 Pro: balance with a high-end aroma

The Realme GT 7 Pro is what the Android community tends to categorize as flagship killer. The concept describes phones that offer features of smartphones most powerful of the year at a significantly lower price. The ‘tomb ships’ are irresistible for technology enthusiasts and they compete among themselves to see who offers the best features while sacrificing fewer high-end sections.

This smartphone Realme was launched at the end of 2024, but it has the Qualcomm chip that the main high-end phones will use premium 2025. In addition, it comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a giant 6,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging (the current standard is 5,000 mAh at 65W). It is available in 12+256 GB or 16+512 GB configurations and is water and dust resistant.

Everyday life with the phone feels like an experience premium, although due to its components it feels heavy and big. All in all, it is never uncomfortable to operate. TikTok or YouTube videos impact your large, elongated screen. The apps They run multitasking without problems thanks to their powerful processor. The sound is loud and clear. The two colors available are elegant and striking and the RealmeUI customization layer is quite intuitive, without apparent errors.