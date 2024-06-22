A few months ago, if you remember correctly, we reviewed the model 12 Pros home realme; the device had convinced us overall, however we felt something was missing.

That something was basically contained in the series GTthe top of the range from the Chinese manufacturer that we haven’t seen in the West for years.

Also considering the high-sounding claim with which realme accompanies his GRealme GT 6 6 which is defined the only flagship killer of 2024the interest of enthusiasts could only be high.

Without further ado I would therefore move on to the actual review, to the discovery of this interesting product.

Unboxing and contents of Realme GT 6

Once the package has been opened GT 6 provided to us for the review and having overcome the vacuum effect (which reminds us of something), by extracting the contents we must make a note to realme: The power supply is not supplied. Furthermore, considering that to make the most of the charging capabilities you don’t need just any power supply but a technological one SUPERVOOC.

Realme GT 6

For the rest, the equipment is what we are used to realme: in addition to the manuals and the tool for extracting the SIM, we obviously find our Realme GT 6 complete with protective film, a cable USB-C to USB-C charging port, and a soft silicone cover.

Design and display

Once the protections have been removed from the smartphone we realize how it is an overall “classic” product; unlike 12 Prosin this case realme didn’t put much effort into finding an innovative design.

Realme GT 6

We are in the presence of the classic smartphone with a display 6.7” with curved edges (which not everyone appreciates) and an almost non-existent frame.

The partial surprise comes when turning Realme GT 6, in fact the back cover is particular from multiple points of view; in fact it stands out as a double nano-processing capable of making the plastic it is made of appear similar to glass and for a peculiar camera block.

The design of the camera block, inserted inside a mirrored band and very sensitive to fingerprints, is an element that raises some doubts: with the arrangement of the lenses in a triangular shape, the band in which they are inserted and the smaller size of one of the rings (the one that contains the LED flash), the entire smartphone aligns with the trends of other brands on the market, despite being overall Realme GT 6 a smartphone that is pleasant to hold in the hand, thanks to the plastic frames which reduce its weight to 199 grams in total.

A further element that is not inserted by chance is the indication Aicam which accompanies the size of the main objective from 50MP.

Realme GT 6

The overall design is quite clean, with the front camera inserted as usual in the center of the display; on the right side we find the power button and the volume rocker which therefore leave the left side free, while on the other we find the microphone for volume cancellationalways useful IR sensor and a hole for ventilation. At the bottom, however, the slot for the SIM without the possibility of expanding the memory, the door USB-C and the microphone.

The display certainly plays the lion’s share realme defines how the best display under €1000, declaring a maximum brightness of 6000 nits.

As mentioned, it is a curved display LTPO AMOLED 6.78 inches with up to refresh rate 120hz and a resolution 2780 x 1264 FHD+ ; it must be said that the brightness values ​​declared by the manufacturer will hardly ever be reached during normal use, however we are talking about an excellent panel protected by the inevitable Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

In addition to having excellent brightness, the display also has good color depth which allows us to enjoy multimedia content with good rendering, be it video games or simple videos. Finally, the technology used by realme ensures that we have a display with moderate consumption, useful for extending battery life.

Under the display we find, in addition to the camera, the usual fingerprint sensor which is lightning fast and responsive, but that’s not exactly new either.

Photographic section

Forever realme focuses heavily on the photographic sector, considered indispensable for the established target composed mainly of young people, always attentive to the photos that can be taken with their devices.

The main camera is 50 MP, has one lens Sony LYT-808 from 1.4″ with aperture 1.69; this is an excellent room, shared with other top of the range like OnePlus 12.

Improving what was done with the 12 Pro+This realme GT 6 it is equipped with a second 50 MP camera with a telephoto lens which, although not having an excessive zoom level, we are around 2x, is useful for panoramic, night and portrait photos. Always of course with the support of a special AI that does a good job with regards to night photos.

In general, thanks also to the good offices of the algorithms of realmethe smartphone disengages itself in every situation by providing photos with fairly faithful colors and not far from the top of the range.

If we use the mode XDR we will have a further improvement in the photos, as well as in the mode Street, always one of the best developed by the manufacturer.

Performance

GT 6 leaves the factory with the realmeUI 5.1 on basis Android 14; nothing shocking compared to other products realmewe are in the presence of a solid and well-developed interface to which some functions are added, almost more for fashion than for actual usefulness AI.

Some, such as text recognition, do not yet work in Italian, others are more like small measures to improve the daily user experience. For example with AI Smart Loop we will be able to share our photos in one click on various social networks, while the AI will take care of learning our use of the phone to improve its performance and battery life.

Equipped by the efficient Qualcomm 8s Gen3 our realme GT 6 manages to guarantee excellent performance without being too energy intensive; to make matters worse realme he wanted to exaggerate by equipping us with a battery of 5500mAh; a little beast capable of carrying us easily into the evening, even with intense use.

As if that wasn’t enough, using a charger with technology SUPERVOOC with charging a 120W (common to all Oppo group products) we will be able to obtain a full charge in just over 20 minutes, making it essentially impossible to run out of energy with the smartphone.

Even from a performance point of view we will never have problems, considering that Realme GT 6 it has a ram that runs from it 8GB of the model with memory from 256GB to get to 16 GB present on the da version 512GB; in any case, having further memory available, we can decide to allocate up to more 4GB to the RAM, to increase performance even further.

Well researched, as usual realme, the arrangement of the antennas of the Realme GT 6 which will ensure that the phone always has the maximum available line and that this cannot be influenced by the orientation of the device or the posture that we adopt while holding it in our hands. Likewise also the WiFi 6 it is very high-performance and suitable for quickly downloading (or uploading) data and applications.

In daily use we can say that realme GT 6 it disengages very well, thanks also to some small features that make it a well-performing small multimedia station.