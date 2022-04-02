The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to purchase a realme GT 2 Pro 5G. The reported discount is € 100, or 13%.
The full price indicated by Amazon for the realme GT 2 Pro 5G is 749.99 €. Today’s offer is the best ever, equal to the one proposed about a month ago. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
realme GT 2 Pro 5G uses the new Armv9 architecture and 4 mn technology, offers a 20% faster performance CPU and up to 30% better performance GPU. The screen has a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000 Hz. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 65W charging. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is 120 Hz. The internal memory is 128 GB and the RAM is 8 GB.
