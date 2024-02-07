Perhaps not everyone has heard much about the realme smartphone, but we are sure that this will not be the case for a long time. realme in fact, was the fifth fastest brand to reach 200 million units shipped worldwideentering right into theindustry elite.

realme smartphones they are congenial products for all age groupsbut which are aimed more towards a young audience, especially with their C series. The product we are going to review today is the brand new realme C67the first smartphone to be developed after reaching the milestone of 200 million units, and which for this very reason must give its best.

Wanting to quickly describe the product, realme C67 is a smartphone with a integrated 108 MP cameraequipped with a processor 6nm Snapdragon 685 and many other features that are difficult to find in other smartphones belonging to the same category.

realme C67: prepare for the surprise

Once we open the package, we will find a very tidy package with the power supply inside, the quick guide, a transparent cover for the phone and, of course, the star of this review, the realme C67. In your hand is the new arrival from realme It is comfortable to holdslightly larger than the category average, light, compact and with biometric recognition located on the side of the power button.

Wanting to return to the camera, it is fair to underline that in its category, the realme C67 has few rivals, thanks to its 108MP and technology In Sensor zoom 3x. This new technology definitely succeeds in provide certainly better qualitative results for our photos compared to digital zoom. Wanting to summarize very briefly, the In Sensor Zoom technology manages to Don't sacrifice image quality even at very high zoom levels.

Speaking again about hardware, specifically the processor, the realme C67 it features the 6nm Snapdragon 685 processor for the first time. All the power of the latter makes the smartphone stable and very fast, even with tons of apps in the background. During the test, there were very few cases in which the smartphone “hiccuped” slightly, only to recover in just a few moments. This power is to be found above all in the fact that the Snapdragon 685 has Kryo 265 core CPU up to 2.8 GHz and Adreno 610 GPU.

A smooth and reliable smartphone

As regards the RAM, the realme C67 adopts DRE (Dynamic Ram Expansion) technology which helps expand the already excellent 8 GB of Ram with another 8 GB, until it almost reaches the performance of 16 GB RAM. The whole thing turns into one greater fluidity especially during multitasking sections of the smartphone, and also greater speed of opening apps. The internal memory of the C67 settles down 256GBplenty of space to store photos, videos and install apps

It is also important to point out that the realme C67 adopted the removal of the plastic brackets from the screena practice that is usually used in high-end models of various brands and which, for purely constructive purposes, causes the smartphone it is also lighter; on the other hand, this model has an ultra-thin body of only 7.59 mm.

The display of the realme c67 is a 6.72 inch FHD+ 1080×2400 at 90Hzwith a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4%. Its brightness level is quite high, up to 950 nits. This brightness ensures that the smartphone is clearly visible even in direct sunlight.

The battery is certainly one of the strong points of this product (one of many), equipped with rapid charging 33W SUPERVOOC and high-voltage but low-voltage charging technology. To translate this data a little into facts “visible” by the user, the realme C67 is able to arrive from 0 to 50% charge in 26 minutes.

The battery is 5000mAhwhich guarantees an autonomy of over 35 days in standby conditions and 36 hours in call. Duration that can easily be extended thanks to the many battery saving options.

On days with moderate usage, the realme c67 can easily get to the end of the day with over 45% of charge remainingwhile stressing it continuously since the morning, activating the hotspot function, various apps and browsing a lot, we found ourselves at 3.00 pm with less than 20% remaining.

Another feature of the realme C67 which we really appreciated, are dual speakers, which manage to increase the volume by 100%. In this way, listening to music as well as playing video games is much more immersive. Also for geeks, the phone supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card simultaneously with a maximum memory expansion of 2TB.

Features of the realme C67

Processor: Snapdragon 685 6nm Chipset;

Size: 7.59mm Ultra Slim Body;

Rear camera: 108 MP;

Front camera: 8 MP;

Screen: 90Hz, FHD+ 1080×2400, 17.07cm, 950 nits;

Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC;

Battery: 5000mAh;

Storage: 256GB;

RAM 8GB + 8GB.

The version that we were able to test of the realme C67 has an RRP price of €239.99, with introductory offer from 6 to 12 February at €199.99. The 6+128 version has instead undergone a price change: the RRP will be €219.99 and not €199.99, while the promotional price will be €159.99 and not €179.99.