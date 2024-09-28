If you are looking for a smartphone with which to replace your old model, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: today, in fact, Amazon Italia offers you realme C65 on offer at historic low with an excellent 9% discountallowing you to save 14 euros compared to the median price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, that’s enough click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

Realme C65 is available on offer on Amazon for only 134.89 eurosagainst the 148.30 euros of the median price seen recently. The product is sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.