If you are looking for a smartphone with which to replace your old model, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: today, in fact, Amazon Italia offers you realme C65 on offer at historic low with an excellent 9% discountallowing you to save 14 euros compared to the median price seen recently. If you are interested in purchasing it, that’s enough click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Realme C65 is available on offer on Amazon for only 134.89 eurosagainst the 148.30 euros of the median price seen recently. The product is sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The salient features of realme C65
Let’s start first of all from 6.67-inch diagonal display with 90 Hz refresh ratewhich guarantees maximum fluidity and dynamism for all multimedia content, from films to TV series, with a peak brightness of 625 nits.
The camera section is excellent 50 megapixel sensorwhich guarantees you can purchase snapshots in all light conditions, in maximum detail. The camera is also good, thanks to the 5000 mAh battery which allows you to easily arrive at the end of the day.
#realme #C65 #smartphone #reaches #alltime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply