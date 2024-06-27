Are you looking for a low-priced but high-quality smartphone? The solution is realme c65which is now on offer on Amazon. Both the 6+128 GB and 8+256 GB models are now at the historic low price with a very valid 29% discount.Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The promotion makes these two smartphones already in themselves with a excellent value for money, even more interesting. They are shipped by Amazon.
The features of the realme c65
This smartphone offers a 6.67 inch display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It features a 50MP AI-enhanced camera and supports 45W fast charging, with a 5,000mAh battery, for unrestricted daily use.
The realme c65 is guaranteed for four years of use without performance and screen limitations, thanks to the fluidity and efficiency certification A TÜV SÜD. AI also helps reduce lag and improve gaming performance at high frame rates.
