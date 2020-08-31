Chinese smartphone maker Reality has recently launched its C series C15 smartphone. The C15 smartphone will be available for purchase on online shopping website Flipkart at 8 pm tonight. The C15 smartphone can also be purchased on Realme.com in a flash cell. In the mid-range segment, Reality C15 is competing with the Redmi 9 Prime.

Both variants of the Reality C15 smartphone will be available for purchase in the cell. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the C15 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,999. Smartphone Power Blue and Power Silve comes in tomorrow.

₹ 9,999 Realme C15 Full Specifications General Release date 18 August, 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm Weight (grams) 209 g Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000 mAh Removable battery No Fast charging 18W wireless charging No colors Marine Blue, Seagull Silver Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3g band HSDPA 850/900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Display Type IPS, LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Sim slot Sim type Nano Number of sim 2 Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS Android 10, realme UI 1.0 The processor MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset Octa-core 2.3 GHz GPU PowerVR GE8320 Memory RAM 3GB, 4GB Internal storage 64GB Card slot type microSD Expandable storage Yes The camera Rear camera 13 Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED flash Front camera 8MP Front autofocus NA Video quality 1080p @ 30fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n Bluetooth Yes, 5.0 GPS Yes radio Yes USB microUSB 2.0 Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor No Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

The Reality C15 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display. The MediaTek Helio G35 chipset has been used in the smartphone. Storage of C15 smartphone can be increased up to 128GB via SD card. The 13-megapixel primary camera on the back panel of the smartphone comes with quad setup. To take selfies, an 8 megapixel camera has been used in the smartphone. The smartphone has a 6000mAh battery.

Competition with Redmi 9 Prime

The Realme C15 smartphone has a direct competition with the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants of Redmi 9 Prime are available for Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variants can be purchased for Rs 11,999.

₹ 9,999 Redmi 9 Prime Full Specifications General Release date August, 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 163.3 x 77 x 9.1 mm (6.43 x 3.03 x 0.36 in) Weight (grams) 198 g Battery Capacity (mAh) Li-Po 5020 mAh battery Removable battery Non-removable Fast charging Fast charging 18W wireless charging No colors Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, Sunrise Flare Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/1900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Sim slot Sim type Nano Number of sim 2 Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 11 The processor Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Memory RAM 4GB Internal storage 64GB, 128GB Card slot type microSD Expandable storage Yes The camera Rear camera 13 MP Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED flash Front camera 8 MP Front autofocus NA Video quality 1080p @ 30fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 GPS Yes radio Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

The Redmi 9 Prime smartphone has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus display. The MediaTek Helio G80 chipset has been used in the smartphone. The quad camera setup is available in the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone, in which the primary lens is 13 megapixels. To take selfies, the smartphone has an 8 megapixel single camera. A 5020mAh battery has been used in the smartphone.

