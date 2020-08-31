Chinese smartphone maker Reality has recently launched its C series C15 smartphone. The C15 smartphone will be available for purchase on online shopping website Flipkart at 8 pm tonight. The C15 smartphone can also be purchased on Realme.com in a flash cell. In the mid-range segment, Reality C15 is competing with the Redmi 9 Prime.
Both variants of the Reality C15 smartphone will be available for purchase in the cell. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the C15 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,999. Smartphone Power Blue and Power Silve comes in tomorrow.
₹ 9,999
Realme C15 Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|18 August, 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm
|Weight (grams)
|209 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000 mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|18W
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Marine Blue, Seagull Silver
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Display
|Type
|IPS, LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|2
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, realme UI 1.0
|The processor
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Chipset
|Octa-core 2.3 GHz
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|RAM
|3GB, 4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|Card slot type
|microSD
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|The camera
|Rear camera
|13
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash
|Front camera
|8MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
The Reality C15 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display. The MediaTek Helio G35 chipset has been used in the smartphone. Storage of C15 smartphone can be increased up to 128GB via SD card. The 13-megapixel primary camera on the back panel of the smartphone comes with quad setup. To take selfies, an 8 megapixel camera has been used in the smartphone. The smartphone has a 6000mAh battery.
Competition with Redmi 9 Prime
The Realme C15 smartphone has a direct competition with the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants of Redmi 9 Prime are available for Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variants can be purchased for Rs 11,999.
₹ 9,999
Redmi 9 Prime Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|August, 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|163.3 x 77 x 9.1 mm (6.43 x 3.03 x 0.36 in)
|Weight (grams)
|198 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Li-Po 5020 mAh battery
|Removable battery
|Non-removable
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 18W
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, Sunrise Flare
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|2
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 11
|The processor
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|RAM
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB
|Card slot type
|microSD
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|The camera
|Rear camera
|13 MP
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash
|Front camera
|8 MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
The Redmi 9 Prime smartphone has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus display. The MediaTek Helio G80 chipset has been used in the smartphone. The quad camera setup is available in the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone, in which the primary lens is 13 megapixels. To take selfies, the smartphone has an 8 megapixel single camera. A 5020mAh battery has been used in the smartphone.
