Realme’s Dhansu entry-level smartphone Realme C11 is on sale today. The sale will begin at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com. After launching in July, this phone has been made available in flash cell many times. This phone of Reality, which comes with 2 GB RAM, has given many best-in-class features like MediaTek processor, strong battery. In today’s cell, you can also buy this phone with some attractive offers.Reality C11 only comes with Singer variant – 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. This phone with rich green and rit gray color options can be purchased today with cashback offer. The payment of the phone with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will benefit 5 percent unlimited cashback. Apart from this, you can also buy the phone at no-cost EMI, starting at Rs 834 per month. Mobikwik cashback of Rs 500 will be available on buying the phone from Realme’s website.

Reality C11 specifications

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. This display comes with a mini-drop design and a 20: 9 aspect ratio. With 2 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB internal storage, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor. You can increase the memory of the phone up to 256 GB with the help of micro SD card.

This phone, which comes with Dual Nano SIM support, has Realme UI based on Android 10. Dual rear camera setup is available in the phone for photography. It has a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a 13-megapixel primary camera. This phone has a 5 megapixel sensor for selfie.

To power the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery. For connectivity, this phone has options like 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth version 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack with micro USB port.

