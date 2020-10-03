On October 7, Reality has a launching event in which the company is going to launch some new products. The company has already told about some products and is constantly teasing some products. Recently the company has revealed some new products including Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro. Realme announced the launch of these new products on Twitter.

Realme Buds Air Pro comes with active noise cancellation and is said to offer 94ml of super low latency. In terms of design, Realme Buds Air Pro closely resembles Apple AirPods Pro. Along with wireless earbuds, Realme Buds will also launch Wireless Pro which comes with a neckband. These headphones are also equipped with Sony LDAC technology and Hi-Res audio.

It has a 13.6 mm bass boost driver, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is claimed to run for up to 22 hours on a single charge and last up to 16 hours with ANC. Reality also claims that it gets 100 minutes of playback after charging 5 minutes. Realme Buds Wireless Pro takes 1.5 hours to fully charge. Realme has already introduced a group of audio products in India, including three wireless earbuds, wired earphones and neckbands.