Realme is steadily strengthening its hold in the smart TV segment. In this series, the company has introduced the world’s first SLED 4K Smart TV. This is the first time a TV with this particular technology has been introduced to the world. Although, this TV is not launching at the moment, but the company has definitely demonstrated its specialty by showcasing it.SLED technology is a great alternative to the existing Quantum Dot Based Display (QLED) technology. SLED panels use another type of backlight. This backlight is white in the common LCD panel. The new technology uses red, green and blue LEDs in the backlight. It forms a triplet because it has a liquid crystal layer with polarizers.

Significantly different from QLED technology

It is being said about SLED technology that it is quite different from QLED technology. Talking about the QLED panel, it gets a blue blacklight and it absorbs red and green light by absorbing blue light from quantum technology. After this, with the help of an LCD layer, it is controlled how much light will pass through each pixel.

(Photo: Gijmochina)

TUV Rheinland has certified the panel

The TV that Reality showcased was a 55-inch smart TV that delivers 108 percent coverage of the NTSC color spectrum. However, it is being told that this panel comes with a controlled bluelight. This panel has been certified by TUV Rheinland.

(Photo: Gijmochina)

Preparations to compete Samsung and OnePlus

Reality claims that SLED technology will handle Blue Light better than QLED. The company is looking to compete with companies like Samsung and OnePlus, which have already launched QLED TVs in the Indian market of this new and advanced technology.