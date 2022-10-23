If you are looking for a notebook, the Realme Book Prime could be for you, especially now that it is on offer on Amazon at a super attractive price.

Currently you can buy the Realme Book Prime in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage memory at the price of € 599.99 instead of the € 999 listeffectively saving € 400.

Realme Book Prime: why buy it

This notebook comes with a very elegant and well-built design thanks also to the aluminum chassis and the ultra slim 14.9 mm design, accompanied by a weight of 1.37 kg. The 14 ″ 2.1K Full-View display with 400 nit brightness and 100% sRGB coverage, plus a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the body we find an Intel Core i5-11320H processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The Realme Book Prime does not have a dedicated graphics card, but uses Intel Iris Xe Graphics integrated graphics. There is also a DTS audio system with double Harman speakers, in addition there is the Eevoc Vocplus software for noise cancellation via artificial intelligence.

The autonomy guaranteed by the Realme Book Prime reaches up to 12 hours thanks to the 54 Wh battery, in addition the notebook supports 65W SuperDart charging which allows you to get a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

In short, at the price of € 599.99 it is a rather solid portable PC, moreover this price had already been proposed during the recent first days of Amazon, so this is another opportunity to take it home at a discounted price for those who ‘it is untrue to escape last time.