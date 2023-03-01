Realme announced at Mobile World Congress 2023 the global launch of Realme GT3, the flagship smartphone with the fastest charging power in the world, 240W. “Realme was founded in the Dare to Leap spirit and following the mission of empowering the younger generation with cutting-edge technology and design,” said Chase Xu, realme Vice President and President of realme Global Marketing. “Entering its fifth year, realme is taking an even bigger leap forward, becoming the first brand to break down many barriers in the industry. This demonstrates realme’s commitment to enhance its market presence through innovative technologies and better connect with younger audiences.”

The smartphone recharging process is reduced to historic lows, just a few minutes or even seconds to have a satisfactory charge percentage to continue using it. In fact, it will take 80 seconds to charge the realme GT3 from zero to 20% of its capacity and 9 minutes and 30 seconds to reach 100% of the device’s 4600 mAh battery. Realme GT3 has three charging chipsets working together, with an improved transfer efficiency of 98.5%. GT3 is equipped with a custom 12A cable, providing the highest charging current draw in the industry. In addition, realme offers dual GaN charging technology, which includes an end-to-end GaN chipset in both the phone and the adapter. As a result, despite having 60% more power available, the 240W adapter is still smaller than the 150W one.

To avoid overheating GT3 is equipped with a 6580 mm2 VC liquid cooling system which covers 61.5% of the battery and ensures efficient heat dissipation. To ensure maximum safety, the realme GT3 also includes a PS3 fireproof design, 13 temperature sensors and 60 levels of protection. Furthermore, realme GT3 is the first phone above 200W to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for safe fast charging. According to internal lab tests, GT3 has 80% battery life after over 1600 charge cycles with 240W turned on, more than double the industry standard of 80% battery health after 800 cycles. In addition, GT3 uses intelligent charging, which allows it to detect the mode used by the user and automatically adapt the charging mode, thus switching between travel, rest or car mode.

Inspired by gaming phones, realme GT3’s Pulse Interface Design shows different lighting effects depending on the state of the phone. For example, when the phone is 20% charged, it shows a red color light effect; when charged from 21% to 100%, glows purple; and when fully charged, the purple light is always on. Also, when there are incoming calls, the light flashes quickly. While, when notifications are received, the lighting system turns white. Finally, even for the 10-second countdown before taking photos it changes color, using a beam of blue, white and orange colors as a countdown. The realme GT3 will be available in 8+128GB, 12+256GB, 16+256GB, 16+512GB and 16+1TB variants; MSRP starts at $649. Details on the European launch will be announced shortly.