It has been rumored for some time since last month of the arrival of the Realme 9 in Europe, and now we have official confirmation with a presentation date, which will be held through an online event that everyone can follow on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The appointment is set for May 12 at 13:00 and during the presentation they will be 3 devices presentedin fact, the company will launch the Realme 9, the Realme 9 5G and also a tablet, the Realme Pad Mini on the European market.

The Realme 9 will be the entry level of the series, and as can be guessed from the names one of the substantial differences with the 9 5G consists precisely in the support for the latest generation mobile networks, in fact on this first device we will find support exclusively for 4G networks.

For the rest, the smartphone will harness the power of the Snapdragon 680, flanked by a 5,000 mAh battery that should guarantee excellent autonomy. Also present is fast charging at 33 W and a rear camera with a 108 MP main sensor. Other information already known concerns the screen, which will be a 6.4-inch AMOLED with a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Realme 9 5G will have support for 5G networks, but will rely on a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoCwhich is also flanked by a 5.0000 mAh battery which, however, has only 18 W charging support. In this case, the screen will be a 6.5-inch LCD with a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz.

In short, a nice headache for users who will find themselves choosing between the two models, in fact both have strengths and weaknesses, there is no absolute best but it depends a lot on your needs.

To complete the picture there will then be the Realme Pad Minia tablet with an 8.7-inch screen and Unisoc T616 SoC, flanked by a 6,400 mAh battery with 18W charging.

We therefore await next week to find out the prices on the market of these new devices, even if something has already been suggested to us by a recent leak.

You can find more information about the Realme range on the official site.