Tech brand Realme is launching strong smartphones one after the other and the recently launched Realme 7i in Indonesia is also coming to India. Realme 7i is also visible on the support page of Realme India’s website, in such a situation, it is clear that the India launch of this phone is going to happen soon. This is going to be another smartphone with strong features at a low price and its features have already been revealed.

The phone launched in Indonesia last week has been priced at 3,199,000 IDR (about 15,800 rupees). This phone has been launched in only one variant which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. In India, the company can bring many variants of this smartphone and its initial price can be kept below Rs 15,000 according to the demand of users in the Indian market. The phone comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.

Read: Reality is going to bring smartwatches and TV to India, details revealed

Specifications of Realme 7i



The smartphone will have a 6.5-inch HD + display (720×1600 pixels) with resolution, whose screen to body ratio will be 82.3 percent and this display will come after the 90Hz refresh rate. Reality’s device will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and it will get 128 GB of storage with up to 8 GB of RAM, which can also be extended with the help of MicroSD card. The phone has Android 10 based Realme UI.

Read: Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom launched in India, know the price

Talking about camera setup, the 64 megapixel primary sensor will be found in the quad rear camera. Apart from this, 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119 degree field of view will get 2 megapixel macro sensor and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The device comes with a large 5000mAh battery, which comes with 18W fast charging support. Fingerprint scanner has been provided on the rear panel of the phone for authentication.

