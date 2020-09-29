Realme 7i smartphone will be launched in India on 7 October. The company revealed this information by creating a separate page on its website. This phone of Reality was first launched in Indonesia as a tweak version of Reality 7. With the Realme 7i, the Chinese company can also launch connected devices under the UNI Smart AIOT ecosystem. Apart from this, SLED 4K TV is also expected to be brought with a 55 inch screen. However, Realme’s website suggests that along with Reality 7i, a special edition of Reality 7 Pro with Sun Kissed Leather will also come.Realme 7i smartphone will be launched on October 7 at 12.30 pm. The event will be streamed live on Reality India’s social media channels. Apart from Reality 7i, the company will also offer 55-inch SLED 4K TV. This TV was teased last week. According to the invoice sent by Realme, the new connected device will also come with Realme Buds Air Pro Truly Wireless (TWS) earbuds and Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches. The company can also screen new wired earbuds, electric toothbrushes and powerbanks at the event.

Realme 7i: Expected Price

Realmai 7i was launched in Indonesia for 3,199,000 IDR (around Rs 15,800). The phone comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colors. In India too, the phone is expected to be launched around this price.



Realme 7i: specifications

Reality 7i has a 6.5 inch HD + display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The screen-to-body ratio is 90 percent. The phone runs on Android 10. The handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 8 GB RAM. This phone of Reality has 128 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased through microSD card.

Talking about the camera, Realme 7i has 64 megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.8, 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2 megapixel monochrome and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera for selfie with aperture F / 2.1. For connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.4mm headphone jack. To power the phone, there is a 5000mAh battery which supports 18 Watt fast charging. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone.

