Realme has launched a new smartphone Realme 7i under its popular 7 series. The company has introduced this phone in the mid-range segment. This phono with punch-hole design and thin bezels looks quite good. The company has given many great features in this phone such as quad rear camera and 5000mAh battery. So let’s know in detail what is special in this new phone of Reality.The company has just launched this phone in Indonesia. The phone only comes in variants with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. According to the Indian rupee, the price of this phone in Indonesia is about 15,800 rupees. The cell of this phone will start here from September 18. It is expected that this phone will be launched in India soon.

Specifications of Reality 7i

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. This phone with a refresh rate of 90 Hz has a screen to body ratio of 90 percent. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection. In this phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, you will get Snapdragon 662 SoC processor.

For photography, you will get four rear cameras in the phone. It has an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfie, you will get 16 megapixel front camera in this phone.

This phone coming with micro SD card support has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. This phone equipped with a back fingerprint scanner has all the standard options of connectivity.

