Realme Has launched its 7 series new smartphone Realme 7i. This phone in the mid-range segment has a punch-hole design and thin bezels. The quad rear camera setup has been given in this phone. It has a powerful battery of 5000mAh. The company has currently launched this phone in only one variant.

Realme has just launched its new phone Realme 7i in Indonesia. The phone is available in only 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variants. In Indonesia, this phone has been launched for about 15,800 rupees according to the Indian price. The cell of this phone will be started from September 18. It is believed that this phone can knock in India soon.

Specifications of Realme 7i

This phone of Reality has a 6.5-inch HD + display, whose resolution is 720×1600 pixels. This phone with a refresh rate of 90 Hz has a screen to body ratio of 90 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass Protection has been installed in the phone for safety. Snapdragon 662 SoC processor will be available in this phone.

The camera

Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear camera setup. It has an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 64 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel black and white sensor and a 2 megapixel macro shooter. This phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie.

The battery

Realme 7i has a powerful battery of 5000mAh, which comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. This phone is equipped with a back fingerprint scanner. All the standard options of connectivity are available in this phone. Micro SD card support has been provided in this phone.

Poco M2 Pro will compete

Realme 7i smartphone will have a direct competition with Xiaomi’s Poco M2 Pro smartphone. The smartphone has a 6.67 inch Full HD Plus resolution IPS LCD display. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset has been used in Poco M2 Pro smartphone. The 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 14,999. To give power to the smartphone, a 5000mAh battery has been given.

