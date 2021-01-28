Realme is a brand that has been making people talk in Spain for some time. A company that has been gaining points by finding a place in places where others like BQ decided to leave. And the truth is that the manufacturer has earned our affection after analyzing two of its latest terminals: the Realme 7 and its Pro version, the Realme 7 Pro. Two options with a quality price worth mentioning within the mid-range and upper-middle range.

Visually, both models are very similar. Saving the small distances in size, thickness (perhaps a bit excessive) and weight that can be seen in the characteristics table, the big differences between these two models are in the specifications. Both have a design very similar to their predecessors, although this time we have a back with a background that shows off a degrading shine and on which we have a matte finish. Thanks to it, it is possible that the footprints are not seen so much and, in addition, that it is quite comfortable to hold it in the hand with a pleasant touch.

Model Realme 7 Realme 7 Pro Dimensions 162.3 x 75.4 mm 160.9 x 74.3 mm Weight 196 grams 182 grams screen IPS 6.5 ″ Super AMOLED 6.4 ″ Screen resolution 2400 x 1080 FHD + 2400 x 1080 FHD + Processor Helio G95 8-core gaming up to 2.05 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8-core up to 2.3 GHz Storage and RAM

8GB + 128GB 8GB + 256GB SIM and microSD card

2 slots for SIM and 1 for microSD 2 slots for SIM and 1 for microSD Camera system Front camera: 16 mp wide angle Rear camera: 48 mp (4 lenses: macro, 48 mp, wide angle, and black and white) Front camera: 32 mp wide angle Rear camera: Sony 64 mp (4 lenses: macro, 64mm, wide angle, and black and white) Video recording 1080p / 4K / 30fps video 1080p / 4K / 30fps video Connections 2.4 / 5 GHz Wifi 802.11 b / g / n / a / ac Bluetooth 5.0 NFC 2.4 / 5 GHz 802.11 b / g / n / a / ac Bluetooth 5.0 NFC Drums 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Price 199 euros 299 euros

On the front we find the 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and with Full HD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 px) in the case of the Realme 7 Pro with a 180 Hz touch response and the 6.5-inch IPS screen with the same resolution. But, in this case, with a refresh rate that stays at 90 Hz and the tactile response at 120 Hz.

This is noticeable at certain times, when applications with a lot of scroll are used that tend to crash for a few seconds. This is the first difference at first glance since when you put them next to it, you can easily see that the PRO version has much more interesting colors, brightness and depth. In both cases, the front camera is integrated into the screen, in the upper left.

The fingerprintIn the case of the Realme 7, it stays on the side lock button. A positioning that often makes it difficult to detect. On the other hand, in the case of the advanced version it is located in the lower central part of the screen, which makes its use much easier and more precise.

In both devices, practically everything is relegated to the lower part where we find the speaker (dual stereo, in the case of the Pro option, although not especially impressive), 3.5-millimeter jack and the USB Type-C connector with fast charge. We only find on the sides, the usual locking buttons on the right side, while the volume control and slot for the 2 SIM and 1 microSD on the left.

Once inside the devices, we find that the Pro version has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G which makes it go much more fluid than the Gaming Helio G95 option of the normal version. At this point one of the differences of both devices is noticed; while in the Pro option the performance was very fluid, even in video games where we have played without problems or heat saturation, in the case of the cheapest option, as soon as we ask for more, it shows that it is a tighter mobile.

They both run on Android 10 with an added interface layer of the house that does not leave many notable differences in the habitual use of any terminal with this operating system. Few things to highlight except for some typical Realme mobile tools such as the OSIE Vision Effect mode to improve videos.

Regarding the battery, both smartphones respond correctly. With slight differences, both can perfectly endure a full day giving it very intense use, such as playing games and taking a good photo session. If instead we give it a simpler use, the battery can be perfectly extended for two days or even more. At the time of charging it has a fast mode (Dart in the case of the Realme 7 and SuperDart in the Pro) that works with its own charger and that allows us to have it to the maximum in just under an hour for the Pro version and the 50% on average for the base option. This fast charge becomes a plus for times of greatest need.

Camera, one of the big differences

As for the camera, in both cases we have a set of four lenses that match, but, how could it be otherwise, the quality is appreciably higher in the Pro option. In the Realme 7 Pro the photos in open spaces they look very correct and with acceptable detail thanks to the 64 megapixel lens.

In the dark, as usual, the photos can be decent if they are taken carefully and, with the HDR mode, we obtain quite worthy finishes for a mobile of these characteristics.

Above, no HDR. Below with HDR.

For its part, the Macro mode allows us to take photos with very convincing detail, although it is essential to have good lighting for them to have a good finish.

Meanwhile, the front camera does its job perfectly for video conferencing or taking a selfie. For its part, the camera software is very basic, offering us the most common options in mobile cameras.

For its part, the Realme 7 is left with a 48 megapixel camera also with a set of four lenses: main, wide angle, black and white, and macro. A camera that solves well during the day, costs a little more in the darkest environments but that, in short, approves with ntoa for normal use and knowing that we are in a medium range.

When taking pictures with the cameras of the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, we see more clearly the differences between one and the other:

Above, the photograph taken with the Realme 7 Pro with a much more natural tone. Below, with the Realme, with the Realme 7 more saturated and with excessive contrast.

In both cases the camera dispenses with options with many flourishes to focus on what is most used. A point in favor, above all, for those who want usability and efficiency in this section and against, if we really want to get a less “automatic” performance.

Conclusions

We are before two mobiles that are well worth a prominent space in the middle market for their good value for money. It is true that it is a niche with more and more options that are worthwhile, but few that are priced so tightly and that offer as much as the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro for such an affordable price.

We can find some cons in these terminals: a performance adjusted for the basic version, a camera with limited options or an excessive thickness. Still, the advantages are much more obvious: good performance, design and autonomy.

In short, if what we are looking for is a smartphone for our day to day without too many aspirations but with good performance and an acceptable camera, the Realme 7 is a good choice. On the other hand, if our budget can go a little further, it is worth opting for the Realme 7 Pro that will provide us with better performance, screen quality and camera. Without a doubt, this Pro option is crowned as one of the most interesting.