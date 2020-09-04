Realme has launched Realme 7 series smartphones in India. The company has brought Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, which will replace the Realme 6 series. This directly means that the Realme 7 smartphone is the successor model of Realme 6. There is not much difference in the price of both phones. In such a situation, many users can be confused about which phone will be better for them. So let’s compare the price to features of these two phonesReality 7 comes in two variants. The phone’s 6 GB + 64 GB model costs Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB + 128 GB model costs Rs 16,999. At the same time, the Reality 6 smartphone comes in three variants. Its 4 GB + 64 GB model costs Rs 13,999, the 6 GB + 64 GB model costs Rs 14,999 and the 8 GB + 128 GB model costs Rs 16,999.

Display and design

If we talk about design, there is a lot of difference between the two. The new smartphone is thin and sleek. It has a 6.5-inch display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for display protection. At the same time, the Reality 6 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display. A punch-hole is found in both phones.

Processor and Operating System

Both smartphones come with MediaTek processor. The MediaTek Helio G90T processor is available in Realme 6 phones. At the same time, Realme 7 gets the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Both phones come with Android 10 operating system, up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

Same camera

Both phones are also similar in terms of camera. Both of these get 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 16 megapixel selfie camera.

Powerful battery in Reality 7

The Realme 7 smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging. At the same time, 4300mAh battery has been provided in Reality 6, which supports 30 W fast charging only.

See full specifications