The page went live on Flipkart

Realme is going to launch its two new smartphones Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro on September 3. There is a lot of excitement among users regarding these two smartphones. It is being told that both these smartphones will come with 65 W Super Dart Charge Technology. Meanwhile, a dedicated microsite of both these devices of Reality has also gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.According to the Flipkart listing, both these smartphones will come with a 64-megapixel second-generation quad camera setup. The specialty of the phone is that the 64-megapixel primary camera provided in it has a Sony sensor. This is a great sensor and the company claims that with the help of this, the resolution of photos clicked from the phone will be four times better than a 4K TV.



Both phones will come with new and special processors

In addition to the 64-megapixel primary sensor in the rear of the phone, an ultra-wide angle sensor, a macro lens and a portrait lens have been given. In the phone, the company will also offer a dedication pro nightscape mode. If you consider the Flipkart page, then both of these phones of the Ryomi 7 series will get new and the world’s first processor to be offered in any phone. However, the company did not say which processor these two phones will come with.

Madhav Seth tweeted

This processor was teased by Realme CEO Madhav Seth in a tweet. He wrote in his tweet that he is bringing another world’s first processor and it is being launched in India for the first time with the Realme 7 series.



3.5 hours calling within 3 minutes charging

Talk about battery, you will get a strong battery with 65 W Super Dart Charger. It is being told that this technology gives backup up to 3.5 hours of calling and playing three rounds of PUBG in three minutes of charging.

See full specifications