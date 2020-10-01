Realme 7 smartphone can be purchased in the cell from 12 noon today. Apart from Flipkart, users can also buy this phone from Realme’s website. Coming in two RAM and two storage variants, this mid-range phone has many premium features such as 64 megapixel quad camera setup and 5000mAh battery.The 6 GB RAM variant of Reality 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 and the variant with 8 GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. In today’s cell, this phone is going to be available with some attractive offers. If you buy the phone with the credit card of Flipkart Axis Bank, then you will get unlimited cashback of 5 percent. At the same time, 10 percent discount will be given on paying this phone with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

The phone can also be purchased at attractive no-cost EMI. The no-cost EMI starts at Rs 1,667 per month. An exchange offer can benefit up to Rs 14,400 by purchasing this phone.

Reality 7 specifications

The phone has a 6.5-inch full HD + display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9 and the screen-to-body ratio is 90.50 percent. This phone with a refresh rate of 90Hz has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Reality 7 quad comes with rear camera setup. In the phone, you will get an 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras with a 64 megapixel primary camera. If you talk about selfie, then this phone has a 16 megapixel front camera.

Running on Realme UI based on Android 10, this phone has a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes with 30 watt dart charge technology. The company claims that it charges the phone from 0 to 50 percent in 26 minutes.

