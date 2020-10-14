Realme 7 Pro

The Chinese manufacturer Realme landed in Spain almost a year ago. In just a month and a half it became the fifth best-selling mobile brand in the market, according to market research and analysis firm Counterpoint. Since then, its strategy to compete with giants such as Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei has been to captivate young people with technology at attractive prices. The manufacturer has presented this Wednesday in Europe its new bet to conquer the mid-range: the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. THE COUNTRY has tested this last terminal for a week, which has a 4,500 mAh battery and stands out for a fast charge of 65W. With it, it is possible to replace the battery smartphone in little more than half an hour.

This terminal, which will be available in blue and white for 299 euros from October 13, has a Super AMOLED screen of 6.4 inches and Full HD + resolution. It has a 90.8% use of the front and a small hole in the upper left for the front camera, which is 32 megapixels. On its rear, where the fingerprints are quite marked, it has a rectangular module that protrudes slightly with four cameras: a 64-megapixel main sensor signed by Sony, an eight-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a sensor with a two-megapixel macro lens and one designed for portraits also two megapixels.

While photos are generally sharp — especially during the day — a bit of detail is lacking when zoomed in with the magnifying glass, and quality in low-light environments. The colors of the captured images are natural with both the front and rear cameras. As is traditional in the smartphones From Chinese manufacturers, the front camera includes a beauty mode that allows you to change facial features dramatically: from smoothing the skin to refining the face, enlarging the eyes or narrowing the nose. In addition, the terminal has a function called AI Color Portrait that serves so that the recorded person appears in color while the background of the video appears in different shades of gray.

The Realme 7 Pro offers 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The performance of the mobile is fluid in practically all cases. Run the apps no problem and there is no type of lag (time delay). Its battery lasts for a day without difficulty. He smartphone keeps the Jack headset and has a USB-C charger. In addition, it incorporates a fingerprint reader on the screen and facial recognition. Both options to unlock the phone work properly even with a mask.

Realme 7

Realme is one of the brands of smartphones fastest growing market, according to Counterpoint. The company, which debuted a couple of years ago in India, belongs to the BBK group – like other manufacturers such as Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus. In addition to the Realme 7 Pro, the manufacturer has also presented the Realme 7. This terminal will go on sale on October 21 and will be available in three versions: one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for 179 euros, another with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for 199 euros and another with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 249 euros.

Both the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro share the same photographic capabilities except for the front camera: the former has 16 megapixels compared to 32 for the Realme 7 Pro. The two phones have a similar design, although the screen of the Realme 7 it is slightly larger at 6.5 inches. The latter device has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 5,000 mAh battery and a more modest fast charge that would allow it to reach half capacity in 26 minutes, according to the company. With this battery, the manufacturer ensures that it is possible to spend 15 hours on YouTube, 13 hours on Instagram, 48 hours making calls or 81 hours listening to streaming music.

The refresh rate of the Realme 7 is 90 Hz compared to the 60 Hz of the Realme 7 Pro and the 120 Hz that some reach smartphones high-end. This measurement determines the number of times the screen updates the image it displays per second. The larger it is, the smoother the scrolling between screens and applications, although it also means faster battery consumption.

