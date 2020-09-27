Popular smartphone company Realme is bringing several smartphones one after the other. The company launched Realme 7 and 7 Pro smartphones a few days ago. Now Reality is preparing to bring another phone of this series. Madhav Seth, CEO of Reality India has released the teaser of this new phone. So at the same tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the name of the phone. According to the report, the company can launch the Realme 7 Pro SE smartphone. The launch of the phone in India can be in October. It is being speculated from Madhav Seth’s teacher that this may be a rebranded version of the company’s Realme 7i smartphone. Let us know that Reality 7i was launched in Indonesia only last week.

Will be a 64MP camera

The teaser released by the CEO of Reality India clearly shows that the quad rear camera setup with LED flash will be provided in the phone, which will have a primary sensor of 64 megapixels. Also, like the Realme 7i, it will also get an aurore green color option. Mukul Sharma claims that he has also seen Reality 7i on the support page of Reality India.

What is the specialty of Reality 7i

It is a mid range smartphone. The price of this phone in Indonesia is about 15,800 rupees. It has a 6.5-inch HD + display, which comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It gets 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and Snapdragon 662 SoC processor.

For photography, it has a quad rear camera setup, which has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16MP front camera for selfie. The phone has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18 Watt fast charging.

